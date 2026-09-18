Poland Extends Ban on Asylum Applications at Belarus Border Once Again

Poland's Ministry of the Interior announced that the government has decided to extend the ban on accepting asylum applications at the border with Belarus for another 60 days. TASS reported the news.

"Starting today—September 18—a temporary suspension of the right to asylum at the border with Belarus comes into effect for the next 60 days. This marks the eighth extension since the mechanism was introduced," the ministry wrote on X.

The lower house of the Polish parliament approved the measure on September 9.

In late March 2024, the Polish government suspended the right to apply for asylum at the border with Belarus for 60 days; the restriction has since been extended several times for similar periods.