Poland Faces Loss of Food Security

Poland's agricultural sector is facing growing water shortages, Puls Biznesu reports. Due to climate change, more than a third of the country is at risk of drought, which could affect all aspects of agriculture, a problem that has been brewing for years.

Experts are sounding the alarm: water shortages are leading to increased production costs and reduced yields. As a result, Poland risks turning from a food exporter into an importer.

To address this problem, experts are urging the implementation of an effective national water conservation program. At stake is Poland's position in the European market and its food sovereignty, the loss of which could be costly.