Poland Increases Its Troop Presence in the East

Poland is increasing its troops in the east of the country, the Polish Defense Minister has announced. He said the troop deployment is part of a plan to strengthen the border.

New units are being created in the Lublin Voivodeship as part of the 18th Mechanized Division. A motorized rifle battalion and air defense units will be stationed in Bilgoraj, while unmanned aerial vehicle units have been formed in Łuków, with the potential for a dedicated brigade.

The Polish Defense Minister also announced the deployment of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems near Świdnik Airport. This will be the first time they have been deployed in the eastern region.