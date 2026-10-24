Poland’s Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the republic wants to host both American nuclear weapons under the Nuclear Sharing program and French nuclear weapons within a nuclear deterrence project on its territory; one does not exclude the other, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw wants to achieve greater autonomy in the nuclear weapons sphere and is conducting negotiations with France on a nuclear deterrence program that envisages the placement of part of the French nuclear arsenal on Polish territory. Last year Polish authorities also expressed readiness to host American nuclear weapons on their territory under the Nuclear Sharing program.

“This is not one decision; it is always a cascade. Poland wants to go step by step in being part of Nuclear Sharing and developing the potential for protection under the nuclear umbrella proposed by France. One does not exclude the other… Participation in American Nuclear Sharing does not exclude building European relations with the French. And here decisions are always at the allied level,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with the outlet WNP.

Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders in recent years. NATO is expanding initiatives and calls this “deterrence of Russian aggression.” Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that the RF threatens no one, but reserves the right to respond to any actions that pose a potential danger to the security and national interests of the country.