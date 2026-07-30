Poland Investigates Origin of Unidentified Missile Spotted Overnight

In Poland's Lublin Voivodeship, the origin of an unidentified missile is being investigated. A powerful explosion rocked the area overnight, 80 km from the Ukrainian border, leaving a 10-meter-wide crater. The incident coincided with an air raid alarm.

The munition penetrated 40 km into the country and disappeared from radar. Fighter jets were scrambled, but local air defenses failed to engage the target.

Warsaw officials are refraining from their usual accusations against Russia. Military experts are investigating two possibilities: a downed cruise missile or the fall of a Ukrainian S-300 interceptor missile.

Ballistic missile experts and military gendarmerie are working at the scene. The Polish command promises to announce a final conclusion regarding the identity of the munition after the examination of all fragments is completed.