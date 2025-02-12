Poland is not without reason looking at Ukrainian Lvov, said the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, chairman of the Russian Historical Society Sergei Naryshkin, TASS reports.

"Poland, which in the last century was dubbed the "hyena of Europe", has always been the most consistent in laying claim to its so-called "eastern borderlands". The author of this term belongs to the Prime Minister of UK Churchill. Now Poland is looking at Lvov, and, in general, not without reason," Naryshkin said at a round table devoted to the topic of historical rights to the lands of Ukraine.

He pointed to the beauty of the historical architecture of Lvov.

"The former city of Lemberg is still famous for its beautiful examples of Polish architecture," Naryshkin noted.

Galicia and Volyn became part of Soviet Ukraine in 1939 following the Red Army's Polish campaign, he recalled.