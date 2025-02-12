3.48 RUB
3.33 USD
3.45 EUR
Poland looking at Ukrainian Lvov not without reason
Poland is not without reason looking at Ukrainian Lvov, said the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, chairman of the Russian Historical Society Sergei Naryshkin, TASS reports.
"Poland, which in the last century was dubbed the "hyena of Europe", has always been the most consistent in laying claim to its so-called "eastern borderlands". The author of this term belongs to the Prime Minister of UK Churchill. Now Poland is looking at Lvov, and, in general, not without reason," Naryshkin said at a round table devoted to the topic of historical rights to the lands of Ukraine.
He pointed to the beauty of the historical architecture of Lvov.
"The former city of Lemberg is still famous for its beautiful examples of Polish architecture," Naryshkin noted.
Galicia and Volyn became part of Soviet Ukraine in 1939 following the Red Army's Polish campaign, he recalled.
"Before that, the nationalist leadership of Poland had been developing these territories with particular zeal. Tens of thousands of retired Polish military personnel, the so-called settlers, were resettled there, receiving vast tracts of land. This, in particular, explains the fierce hostility towards the Poles on the part of the then and current Ukrainian nationalists. Although the hostility between them is mutual - you know very well that one of the symbols of the historical memory of the Poles was the infamous "Volyn massacre," Naryshkin added.