3.73 BYN
2.88 BYN
3.40 BYN
Poland Plans to Resume Rail Service with Belarus as of April 1, 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Polish authorities are planning a further phased reopening of the border with Belarus. Local media reports inform that rail service between the two countries will resume on April 1.
This issue has been actively discussed last time. Specifically, the topic was raised at a meeting of the Biala Podlaska City Council, and a delegation from Belarusian Railways recently visited the border town of Terespol.
Passenger rail service between the two countries was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.