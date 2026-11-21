Warsaw is preparing for war: pouring billions into weapons, the construction of training grounds, and military bases. All of this is concentrated right on the border with Belarus.

The multinational exercise "Coalition 2026" is wrapping up in southeastern Poland. Around 2,800 troops from 10 countries are participating.

While they rehearse the deployment of a European military contingent to Ukraine, slides of the new Polish ground forces strategy are circulating on social media, outlining specific areas of "possible" clashes. All of these points are located near the Brest region.

The scenario, for example, describes massive drone strikes, dispersal of forces, and six hours without communication between a brigade and division headquarters. AI-enabled battle management and other such features are also being considered. However, the strategy is still under development.