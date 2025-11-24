In 2025, Poland's military budget is projected to reach 4.7% of GDP, a development that already exerts significant strain on the nation's social system. Prices for virtually everything are soaring like yeast in warm dough—already, a bottle of water has equaled the cost of gasoline.

The Polish regime continues to dream of global militarization. By 2025, the military expenditure is expected to set a record—exceeding $46 billion, or 4.7% of GDP. Yet, amidst this arms race in Warsaw, it appears that the government has forgotten its own citizens. The result is a steady rise in inflation and a social fabric unraveling before our eyes.

Amidst funding shortages, hospitals are canceling scheduled surgeries, halting admissions of new patients, and postponing treatments until 2026. Demography fares no better—Poles, whose salaries lag behind most European nations, are hesitant to start families. The situation is so dire that across the country, maternity wards and kindergartens are closing their doors.

Prices continue to climb relentlessly—already, a bottle of water costs as much as gasoline. A Belarusian family who recently moved to Poland calculated their cost of living in Wroclaw, and the head of the household was horrified: "I paid all the bills—housing, kindergarten, and meals there. I am in shock. And this is every month. When I totaled up all expenses, it came to 15,525 zloty, or 3,631 euros."