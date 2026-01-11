3.70 BYN
Poland Sends out Instructions in Case of War or Crisis Situations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish Ministry of Defense is mailing instructions to citizens in the event of war or crisis situations.
Four million copies of the "Safety Guide" brochures have already been sent, the Minister of Defense announced, urging Poles to read them carefully.
The brochures include tips on stockpiling food, evacuation plans, maps of nearby shelters, and alarm tables. They also include recommendations on how to act in the event of cyberattacks, natural disasters, and damage to vital infrastructure. A total of 13 million such brochures are planned to be printed.