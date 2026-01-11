Poland Sends out Instructions in Case of War or Crisis Situations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d424262-fc32-448c-b688-0cb3ee368a68/conversions/f22a057e-657c-4c52-87aa-8487bfbfc8a2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d424262-fc32-448c-b688-0cb3ee368a68/conversions/f22a057e-657c-4c52-87aa-8487bfbfc8a2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d424262-fc32-448c-b688-0cb3ee368a68/conversions/f22a057e-657c-4c52-87aa-8487bfbfc8a2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d424262-fc32-448c-b688-0cb3ee368a68/conversions/f22a057e-657c-4c52-87aa-8487bfbfc8a2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Polish Ministry of Defense is mailing instructions to citizens in the event of war or crisis situations.

Four million copies of the "Safety Guide" brochures have already been sent, the Minister of Defense announced, urging Poles to read them carefully.