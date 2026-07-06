Poland Signs Contract for American Barracuda-500 Missiles Production

A contract to localize the production of Barracuda-500 subsonic cruise missiles has been signed in Poland, RIA Novosti reports.

The agreement signed on Monday, July 6, between Polish companies PGZ and WZL-2 and the American company Anduril Industries provides for the assembly and subsequent production of the Barracuda-500 long-range autonomous cruise missiles in Poland.

The Barracuda-500 is a subsonic cruise missile with a range of approximately 500 nautical miles (926 km), a 45 kg warhead, and a speed of Mach 0.74. This missile can be either land- or air-launched.