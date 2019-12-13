Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters on the margins of the 31st Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE Ministerial Council), which takes place from December 5 to 6 in Valletta, Malta, that Poland may close the remaining Russian Federation consulates general in the country under certain circumstances, TASS reported.

“If acts of sabotage continue, I will immediately close the remaining Russian consular offices in Poland,” Sikorski said at a press conference.

On October 22, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry announced the decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan and the expulsion of its staff from the country. Until then, there were three consulates general of Russia in Poland - in Krakow, Poznan and Gdansk.

As a retaliatory measure, Moscow notified Warsaw on December 5 with a note about the closure of the Polish consulate general in St. Petersburg. “On December 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed over a note to the Polish side notifying that as a retaliatory measure to the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan by the Polish authorities on November 30, the Russian side withdraws from January 10, 2025 its consent to the operation of the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg,” the statement reads.