Once again, Warsaw flexes its muscles. Just 160 kilometers off Belarus, Poland is set to build a new air base.

The restless neighbor of Belarus, increasingly encroaching upon the strategic military sites, is drawing ever closer to the borders of the Union State. Warsaw is prepared to pay $435 million for this endeavor—funds that could have been used to modernize dozens of schools, hospitals, or roads for its own citizens. Instead, Polish authorities have chosen to invest in what they term “security infrastructure.”

In Minsk-Mazowiecki and throughout the voivodeship, over fifty major projects are planned. These include facilities for fire brigades, police, and, naturally, specialized projects for border guards, encompassing the new air base and the modernization of telecommunications hubs.