Warsaw has announced formation of a new, large-scale military structure on its eastern borders. The Polish Army is officially establishing a so-called border defense component. The project was officially launched by the country's Defense Minister.

The new structure will unite four territorial defense brigades. The military's main task will be to manage the defensive fortifications being built as part of the East Shield program.

The appetites of Polish generals are growing faster than the fortifications are being built. The East Shield budget was suddenly quadrupled, from €2 billion to €9.5 billion.

Warsaw has learned to borrow money from the European Union under the guise of a "threat," but in practice, in just six months of this century-old construction project, they've only managed to build a kilometer of fence.