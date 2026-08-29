Poland to Hold Nationwide Response Training

Poles continue to be threatened with war. On August 29, Polish authorities will conduct a so-called National Response Training for the public, according to local media.

Residents will be taught how to properly respond to emergencies: recognize alarms, check official messages, and find bomb shelters and other safe places.

Public spaces such as community centers, markets, city squares, libraries, and volunteer fire stations will reportedly be transformed into information centers on public safety and civil defense. The training will be held throughout the country.