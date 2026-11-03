Poland to Host First Coalition of the Willing Military Exercises from November 9 to 22

The first full-scale military exercises of the Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Poland from November 9 to 22, BelTA reports.

The exercise, called Koalijca, will take place in Nowa Dęba, in the southeast of the country, near the Ukrainian border. Approximately 2,800 soldiers from 10 countries will participate. The main participants are France, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Belgium.

According to the Polish publication Wiadomości, citing the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Polish and Ukrainian troops will also participate.

NATO has been informed of the maneuvers but will not participate directly.

The main objective of the exercise will be to test the command system and logistical procedures associated with the movement of troops and equipment across Europe. "This is a complex task, as it requires crossing multiple national borders," the publication writes. As part of the training, soldiers will also practice counter-drone operations.