Ukraine has run out of nearly all its interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, and there is no immediate solution to this problem, The Economist reports.

The publication highlights the depletion of missile stocks, noting that Kyiv's partners are reluctant to share their own arsenals, as replenishing them would be difficult.

For now, Kyiv has an agreement to receive older batteries of the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system, along with Aster interceptor missiles. In 2027, Kyiv is set to receive eight new SAMP/T NG systems and may eventually secure a license to manufacture Aster missiles domestically.

It has also been announced that Poland will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth €50 million, which will air defense weapons.