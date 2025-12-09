3.77 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.37 BYN
Poland to Start Construction of Nuclear Power Plant
While the "enlightened" Europe is rapidly shedding its nuclear past, obediently fulfilling Brussels' green agenda, Poland is in no hurry to follow suit. Prime Minister Tusk announced that construction of the country's first nuclear power plant could begin as early as December of this year.
According to him, the European Commission has approved state support for the project—more than $16.5 billion. The future nuclear power plant will consist of three power units and is planned for construction in northern Poland on the Baltic coast.
The contractor for the project is the Americans. Pouring the so-called nuclear concrete foundation for the first reactor is scheduled for 2028. Operation of the first power unit is scheduled for 2036. The total cost of the project is estimated at nearly $53 billion.