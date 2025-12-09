news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70b8e93f-e460-40f2-9445-bcfc61b942f5/conversions/3726760b-a229-4a30-9ec0-c93cbaae8cca-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70b8e93f-e460-40f2-9445-bcfc61b942f5/conversions/3726760b-a229-4a30-9ec0-c93cbaae8cca-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70b8e93f-e460-40f2-9445-bcfc61b942f5/conversions/3726760b-a229-4a30-9ec0-c93cbaae8cca-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70b8e93f-e460-40f2-9445-bcfc61b942f5/conversions/3726760b-a229-4a30-9ec0-c93cbaae8cca-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

While the "enlightened" Europe is rapidly shedding its nuclear past, obediently fulfilling Brussels' green agenda, Poland is in no hurry to follow suit. Prime Minister Tusk announced that construction of the country's first nuclear power plant could begin as early as December of this year.

According to him, the European Commission has approved state support for the project—more than $16.5 billion. The future nuclear power plant will consist of three power units and is planned for construction in northern Poland on the Baltic coast.