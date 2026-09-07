Poland to Start Testing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles with 1,000 km Range

Poland will start testing missiles with a range of approximately 1,000 km in the coming days, according to Deputy National Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, Defence24 reports.

He stated that the tests will involve Polish developments in the field of Deep Precision Strike, which enables precision strikes over long distances using inexpensive unmanned systems. "We will test Polish industrial developments, including their ability to operate at ranges of approximately 1,000 km," Tomczyk noted.

According to Defence24, this may be the Polish Fly Focus Striker system, which has already entered serial production. It is stated that the drones will not be armed with warheads during the tests.

The Polish Ministry of National Defense clarified that the purpose of the tests will be to evaluate the drones' capabilities, including their ability to carry out high-precision strikes over long distances.