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Poland Trains Journalists for Work in Conflict Zones
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ministry of National Defence and the Polish Armed Forces have begun training journalists for work in armed conflict zones.
The training is taking place at the Kielce Preparation Center for Foreign Missions, Polish media informs. They also note that the training places a special emphasis on overcoming physical and psychological limitations.
Participants are taught how to obtain and purify water, build shelters, camouflage, and navigate the terrain. Strength and cardio training are also included, along with sleep restrictions.