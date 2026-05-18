Poland Turns into Tank Hub for Europe

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The first service center in the EU and the third in the world for American Abrams tanks has opened in Dęblin, Poland. This comes amid Warsaw's massive purchases of these vehicles and other weapons.

As Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated, the country now has the ability to service tanks directly on own territory, whereas previously they would have had to be sent for repairs to the United States. It's worth noting that, until now, such centers existed only in the United States and Australia.