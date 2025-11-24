Poland will continue to arm itself regardless of the situation in Ukraine, the Polish Ministry of Defense stated. This is confirmed by the military budget for 2026.

Warsaw intends to spend $46 billion (4.7% of GDP) on military needs. A significant portion of the new weapons are planned to be purchased from South Korea. The value of the contracts exceeds $20 billion. The Poles expect to receive loans from Seoul for these purchases, but the Polish government appears to be little concerned about the steadily growing national debt.