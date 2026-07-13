Poland's Major Political Parties Increasingly Disappoint Voters
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The ratings of Poland's key political forces are plummeting. According to a poll, Tusk's ruling Civic Coalition party holds first place with just over 31% of the vote, but has lost almost 3% in the past month.
The Law and Justice party is also struggling to gain the trust of voters, with its rating below 23%.
Sociologists emphasize that Poles are becoming en masse disillusioned with key players amid a protracted healthcare crisis, failures in migration policy, and growing public discontent over the influx of Ukrainian refugees.
The main beneficiary of these giants' decline, however, is the right-wing Confederation, which is in third place with over 13% of the vote.