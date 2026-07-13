The ratings of Poland's key political forces are plummeting. According to a poll, Tusk's ruling Civic Coalition party holds first place with just over 31% of the vote, but has lost almost 3% in the past month.

The Law and Justice party is also struggling to gain the trust of voters, with its rating below 23%.

Sociologists emphasize that Poles are becoming en masse disillusioned with key players amid a protracted healthcare crisis, failures in migration policy, and growing public discontent over the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

The main beneficiary of these giants' decline, however, is the right-wing Confederation, which is in third place with over 13% of the vote.