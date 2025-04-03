Police Use Tear Gas and Batons Against Protesters in Paris

In Paris, a protest against U.S. tariffs and cuts in the public sector took place, during which police utilized tear gas and batons against participants in a student demonstration, as reported by BELTA, citing RIA Novosti.

The rally in Paris, called by nine unions from the education sector, saw teachers and students taking to the streets. According to a correspondent at the scene, protesters erected barricades, set fire to trash bins, and attempted to smash store windows and ATMs.

Shortly after the protest began, clashes erupted with police. Participants set off flares and smoke bombs and threw firecrackers at law enforcement, prompting the police to respond with batons and tear gas. During the protest, demonstrators also burned an American flag while chanting slogans against the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and the tariffs he imposed.

The protests are aimed at addressing the decline in purchasing power for public sector employees. Unions have labeled 2025 as "a black year for the public sector," pointing to the government's intention to require workers to take on more responsibilities while raising the retirement age, halting salary indexing, reducing vacation pay, and perpetuating "social injustice" due to budget cuts in the public service sector.

Educators, in particular, criticized the elimination of nearly 250 teaching positions in primary and secondary schools, resulting in the closure of 223 classes. They are also demanding the repeal of pension reforms and full payment for vacation time.