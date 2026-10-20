Polish airline LOT cancels flights due to fuel prices

Poland’s national carrier, LOT, is suspending flights on several routes for the winter season due to the high cost of jet fuel, reports BELTA.

According to local media, flights between Warsaw and Bologna, as well as routes from Krakow to Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome, will be suspended. Additionally, the frequency of flights on several other routes will be reduced.

LOT representative Krzysztof Moczulski stated that the decision was driven, in part, by high fuel costs. He also noted that intense market competition prevents the airline from raising ticket prices enough to offset these expenses.

Moczulski added that the airline plans to resume the suspended flights at the beginning of April.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global jet fuel prices in mid-October had risen by nearly 114% compared to the same period last year.