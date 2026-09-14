Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made a statement regarding Moscow that was completely detached from reality. Speaking at a forum in Kyiv, the head of Polish diplomacy claimed that in the event of a direct clash, Warsaw could single-handedly inflict a military defeat on a nuclear power.

Radosław Sikorski, Poland's Foreign Minister:

"If Russia were to attack us and we took the gloves off, I think we would crush them quite quickly. We have overwhelming air superiority over Russia—something like 2,500 aircraft; we have superiority even without the US. I haven't checked the long-range missile count in a while, but if the Ukrainians managed to disable half of Russia's oil refining capacity in six months, we could do it in six weeks and take out the other half."

However, social media users clearly did not appreciate Sikorski's aggressive and irresponsible rhetoric. In the comments on the video, they advised the minister to see a psychiatrist immediately. Commenters reminded the Polish official of historical lessons, pointing out that for Poland; the Second World War began with precisely the same kind of arrogant policy and overestimation of its own strength.