A political rift has erupted in Warsaw. The Polish Sejm, at the initiative of Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, adopted a controversial resolution calling for the Russian Embassy to be relocated due to its proximity to government buildings.

However, the Polish Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the MPs' initiative. Minister Radosław Sikorski bluntly stated that such a move legally violates international law and is effectively tantamount to a complete severance of diplomatic relations with Moscow, a move that no NATO or EU country has yet dared to undertake.

As a reminder, the complex of buildings on Belwederskaya Street was built in the 1950s specifically for the diplomatic mission, and Russia is the legal owner of the site.