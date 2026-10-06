Polish Military Confused Regions when Declaring Air Raid Alert

Last night, Poland's military provoked widespread panic among local population. They confused regions when sending out emergency alerts.

The official warning of a critical air threat was intended for the Lublin Voivodeship in the east of the country, but it was mistakenly received by residents of the Lubusz Voivodeship in the westernmost region, near the German border.

The alerts warned citizens to immediately scramble fighter jets. Fearful people began packing their bags in anticipation of war and besieging emergency services.

Experts joke that almost the entire territory of Poland lies between the confused regions, and point out that in 2025, a Polish pilot accidentally fired a missile into a civilian home.