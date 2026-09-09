Iran is not yielding to US pressure. Washington persists in its efforts, but the conflict drags on, undermining Trump’s standing ahead of the elections.

Malek Dudakov, political scientist specializing in US affairs (Russia):

"This situation could drag on for quite some time in a low-intensity format—involving sanctions pressure on Iran and periodic, albeit limited, strikes on Iranian territory. Although the Americans are facing issues with their missile supplies and other resources, they remain capable of carrying out such targeted strikes. However, these strikes are becoming increasingly ineffective, and it is obvious to everyone that Iran has no intention of backing down. For their part, the Iranians are playing for time until the Congressional elections. It is worth noting that the US elections are taking place in two months, on November 3. By all indications, the Democrats are poised to win, while Trump’s supporters face defeat. A key factor here is the unpopularity of a war with Iran and Trump’s low approval ratings. If the Democrats win, they will open a domestic political front against Trump, forcing him to divert his attention away from foreign policy. Trump’s own negotiating position in the foreign policy arena will weaken. As we can see, the Democrats are currently blocking the US military budget, refusing to authorize funds for continuing the war with Iran; in short, they are creating a multitude of political problems for Trump and his administration."