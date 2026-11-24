US Democrats are preparing a multi-billion dollar aid package for Kyiv; however, there are no funds for this in the national budget. Furthermore, prioritizing funding for Ukraine over addressing domestic issues will severely damage the Democrats' approval ratings.

Alexander Rogers, political analyst and economist (Russia):

"There is a massive liquidity deficit across the board. There is simply no money for anything—not for federal or municipal budgets, not for road repairs, and not for healthcare. The US lacks the funds; they cannot spend money on healthcare because they are pouring everything into wars. They may want to allocate resources to Ukraine right now, but the question is whether the assets—such as Patriot missiles—actually exist. They simply aren't there. A whole range of weapon systems doesn't even exist yet; they would still need to be created. It will take another two or three years just to replenish the US military's own stockpiles, let alone export them elsewhere. A major question remains: what can they actually scrape together? One can wish for all sorts of things—Ursula von der Leyen, for instance, also wants to secure another 90 billion euros for Ukraine—but the means to do so simply do not exist."