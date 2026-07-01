Political expert Anton Sinkovets explained why Switzerland said "no" to population caps

An anti-immigrant referendum failed in Switzerland. The government currently lacks the ability to cap the population above 10 million, as planned by the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party.

Political expert Anton Sinkovets discussed the failure to push through the referendum.

"Failed" is a strong word for a 55% to 45% result. It does have its supporters, after all. The Swiss People's Party put the issue to a referendum, which in the Swiss Confederation has several types – constitutional referendums, when a decision is binding, and referendums based on citizens' initiatives," the interview guest explained.

45% of people voted a resounding "yes" to the changes. This is a significant figure, given the size of the Swiss Confederation's population who turned out to vote. Moreover, for this initiative to become law, more than 50% of the cantons' votes in favor are needed.

"Half the country was for, the other half was against. As a result, in rural Swiss regions in individual cantons, up to 90% of people voted for the changes. Urban residents voted against, essentially defeating the referendum," the political expert noted. The concern, he added, boils down to "tying" their own hands, as any further steps would have to be taken that could restrict freedom of movement between Switzerland and the European Union, which would trigger retaliatory measures from the EU, something the Swiss are very reluctant to see.

Furthermore, Switzerland has a strong economy, and the country needs a boost from migrants to fill skills currently unsold by the native population. "If this flow is stopped, we could inadvertently halt the Swiss economy," Anton Sinkovets concluded.