Political scientist Jacek: Poland's agreement with Mercosur threatens Polish farmers

"This protest is about Polish farmers surviving. They are already facing the ultimate threat of disappearing from the map of Polish industrialists. This is a disaster, of course. There are two factors at play here: the first began with the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products into Poland, and now the agreement with the South American countries united in Mercosur. This will be such a step that Polish farmers will disappear from the pages of Polish history. This is a disaster. It's important to consider that the average agricultural farm in Poland is about 10 hectares, but there are a huge number of farmers in Poland, 1,200 farms. Several people live on a farm, which means several million Poles earning their living from agricultural products. That's how many people could become unemployed in the coming years."