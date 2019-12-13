Political anti-rating 2023 made up by European Politico

The list was headed by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen - she became the winner in the nomination "the best performance of a German pretending to be the president of Europe. The publication notes that the head of the European Commission runs into a "brick wall" in all her endeavors. Her colleague Borrel was awarded the "Borat of Diplomacy" award - in honor of the hero of the movie comedy of the same name, i.e., the "benevolent moron".