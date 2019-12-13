3.42 RUB
Political anti-rating 2023 made up by European Politico
The world media summarize the results of the past year: so, the European newspaper Politico humorously presented the winners of the Backhanded Awards 2023.
The list was headed by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen - she became the winner in the nomination "the best performance of a German pretending to be the president of Europe. The publication notes that the head of the European Commission runs into a "brick wall" in all her endeavors. Her colleague Borrel was awarded the "Borat of Diplomacy" award - in honor of the hero of the movie comedy of the same name, i.e., the "benevolent moron".
The authors point out that the head of European diplomacy never misses an opportunity to say something stupid. His garden of Eden and the jungle surrounding Europe are worth a lot. On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was honored with Politico's "Best Hobbit as a Fascist" award
