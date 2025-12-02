3.74 BYN
Politico: Arrests in Belgium will plunge the EU into its biggest crisis in decades
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Zelensky's curse has struck Europe. The major anti-corruption campaign has expanded beyond Ukraine. Now, European diplomacy, which has been caught accepting bribes, is also under attack.
According to Politico, the arrests in Belgium will plunge the European Union into its biggest crisis in decades.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office's announcement on Tuesday of the arrest of the former EU foreign affairs chief and a senior diplomat now serving under von der Leyen was met with harsh criticism from her critics. They called for a fourth vote of no confidence in the Commission President herself.