Politico: Cigarette Smugglers in Lithuania Provoked Border Closure

Cigarette smugglers, not agents posing a threat to society, were behind the "Belarusian balloons" that frightened Lithuania, Politico reports.

Recently, 21 people have been detained in Lithuania during a large-scale operation against the "weather balloon mafia." Those arrested are suspected of cigarette smuggling.