Politico: Cigarette Smugglers in Lithuania Provoked Border Closure
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Cigarette smugglers, not agents posing a threat to society, were behind the "Belarusian balloons" that frightened Lithuania, Politico reports.
Recently, 21 people have been detained in Lithuania during a large-scale operation against the "weather balloon mafia." Those arrested are suspected of cigarette smuggling.
More than 140 officers participated in the operation, conducting over 80 searches. Cigarettes, weapons, SIM cards, and communication jamming equipment were seized. Property was confiscated worth approximately €720,000.