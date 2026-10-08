Politico: EU Prepares for Large-Scale External Hybrid Attack

Brussels is once again discussing the threat of external aggression. According to Politico, ambassadors from all 27 EU member states recently met behind closed doors to discuss scenarios involving a large-scale hybrid attack resulting in mass casualties, as well as potential response measures.

These discussions intensified following the discovery of an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig Airport in August.

Measures under consideration include the establishment of emergency response teams, the provision of aid to the affected country, and the coordination of EU leadership actions.

However, behind the scenes, a number of member states have expressed fear about the initiative. They argue that creating such redundant structures in Brussels would merely blur NATO’s role and lead to dangerous confusion during critical decision-making.