Politico notes that the European Union is unprepared for the economic collapse that threatens to result from the steady rise in the EU debt.

In recent days alone, the cost of servicing debt incurred by France, Germany, and other European nations has risen sharply. To cover the costs associated with these loans, authorities will need to increase the tax burden and cut social spending.

This is already sparking visible public discontent; for instance, the right-wing victories in German state elections are the result of a distinct electoral revolt.

National governments will almost certainly shift much of the blame for failures and errors onto the EU leadership. Ursula von der Leyen faces a looming career disaster, Politico observes—after all, someone must be held accountable for Europe’s economic woes.