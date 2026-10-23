Politico: Europe faces a "winter of uprisings" and riots in 8 states

Politico predicts a "winter of uprisings" for Europe. Social tension is mounting even in the most prosperous nations of the Old Continent: the cost of living is rising, while access to basic, essential goods and services is becoming increasingly difficult.

Experts believe that a wave of unrest will sweep across the continent in the coming months; social tension is expected to peak this winter, with riots becoming a common tactic used to force authorities to take notice.

Journalists foresee "street wars" in at least eight countries: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Albania, and Greece.