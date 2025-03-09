Politico: Greenland's parliamentary elections will be decisive for the island's future

Amid threats from US President Donald Trump, the Greenland parliamentary elections to be held on March 11 will be decisive for the future of the island, according to Politico, BelTA reports.

"This time, the stakes have become existential," Politico writes. Voters must determine Greenland's place in the world, including whether it should remain part of Denmark, seek independence, or forge closer ties with major powers like the United States.

"Politicians are not very clear about what independence really is. We talk about it so much because it evokes emotions in us. We want independence, but we all have very different definitions of what independence is," said Masaana Egede, editor-in-chief of the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq. According to him, there are 32 areas where Denmark still makes decisions on behalf of Greenland.

Under a 2009 agreement with Denmark, Greenland can legally declare independence, but only after a referendum. While there is widespread support for full sovereignty in Greenland, not everyone understands what this would mean for the island's defense and economy. Independence would also mean a huge hole in the island's budget without the $500 million annual subsidy provided by Denmark.

As TASS points out, the largest political forces, Inuit Ataqatigiit (Inuit Brotherhood) and Siumut (Forward), support holding a referendum on independence, but have not yet decided on the timing of the national consultation.

Greenland, with an area of more than 2 million square kilometers, is rich in natural resources, including highly sought-after rare earth metals. However, its population is less than 60,000 people. US President Donald Trump has previously called the US acquisition of the island an "absolute necessity." He has also not ruled out using military force or economic coercion to achieve this. Last week, Trump said the US would get Greenland "one way or another." Although Trump has promised to make the Arctic island "rich," a poll conducted in January found that the vast majority of Greenlanders - about 85% - oppose the idea of joining the US.