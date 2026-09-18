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Politico: "Hellish Sanctions" against Iran and Russia to Deal Serious Blow to Europe As Well

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Politico reports that the "hellish sanctions" bill against Iran and Russia, passed by the US Congress, threatens to deal a serious blow to Europe as well.

The EU accounts for approximately 5% of Russian oil exports. Notably, Hungary and Slovakia are among the purchasers of this energy resource. If the notorious "hellish sanctions" come into force, these countries—along with a number of their partners—will face significant difficulties.

The legislation envisages the potential imposition of 500% tariffs on exports from Russia and Iran. The states maintaining trade partnerships with Tehran and Moscow would face 100% tariffs.

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