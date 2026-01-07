Media outlets have proposed a scenario in which Washington could gain control of Greenland. According to Politico, European countries would agree to an expanded US role on the island in exchange for stronger security guarantees regarding Ukraine from the Trump administration.

The authors of the article call this option a "bitter pill to swallow," but rejecting such potential agreements could lead to complications in relations with the US president, who could respond with sanctions, withdraw from peace talks, or adopt a more favorable position for Russia in the negotiating process.