NATO considers fighting Russia a priority and is concentrating all its efforts on it, Politico reports.

In particular, the alliance plans to reduce its overseas missions in order not to scatter resources. NATO's 32 member states are negotiating combat readiness targets: it is assumed that in the event of a conflict, each country will be required to deploy a certain number of troops and provide them with weapons.

The alliance also rejects the parallel implementation of multiple military missions, as the command must have sufficient forces at its disposal to immediately deploy to the theater of combat operations against Russia.

However, all of this is still under discussion; final approval of the new standards is planned for 2029.