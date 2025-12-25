Western politicians continue to regale the world with their missteps. Politico has unveiled its annual Backhanded Awards highlighting the year’s most spectacular facepalms. Among the "honorees" is former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who snagged the "Al Capone Award" for "resilience behind bars." Despite serving just 20 days in a deluxe cell—complete with a private shower and bodyguards next door—Sarkozy managed to pen a memoir detailing his "ordeals," ranging from prison noise to a grueling diet of yogurt and muesli.

The digital frontier wasn't spared either. The "Artificial in AI Award" was split between Ireland’s newly elected President, Catherine Connolly—whose fake resignation went viral—and Donald Trump, who reposted AI-generated clips of himself piloting a fighter jet to dump mud on protesters and mock his Democratic rivals.