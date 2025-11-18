Washington is once again returning to the Ukrainian conflict. According to Politico, Trump sent a military delegation to Kyiv to discuss "ideas for ending the war," the situation on the battlefield, and Ukrainian arms production.

Axios reports that the Trump administration is working on a 28-point plan designed to end the war. The plan is divided into four main categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Ukraine and Russia.

Furthermore, according to several media reports, talks between Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Zelensky's chief of staff Yermak, scheduled for November 19 in Turkey, have been canceled.