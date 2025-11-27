Politico: Washington is keeping its latest peace plan for Ukraine secret from Europe

Washington is keeping its latest peace plan for Ukraine secret from Europe, Politico reports. Following the leak of the previous one, the US is not even showing the new document to EU diplomats.

European Council President Costa asserts that Brussels is working closely with Kyiv and Washington to secure the conditions for peace in Ukraine. According to him, only the EU can discuss sanctions, EU enlargement, and frozen Russian assets.

However, there is no agreement in Europe on the latter issue. Belgium, where the assets are located, has demanded legal guarantees from the European Commission regarding the use of Russian assets to finance Ukraine. Furthermore, the Belgian prime minister noted that the Commission's proposal would block the peace agreement.