A group of American congressmen demands from the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to allow Ukraine to use US weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. This was reported by the newspaper Politico with reference to the letter of lawmakers, informs TASS.

According to BELTA, the letter calls on US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to allow Ukraine "under certain circumstances" to use weapons provided by Washington to strike strategic targets on Russian territory.

According to the congressmen, it is necessary for the Biden administration to give the Ukrainian military leadership "the ability to conduct a full range of operations." The letter was authored by Republican Mike Turner, Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes and Virginia Democrat Gerald Connolly.

The lawmakers are also convinced that the U.S. administration should ensure that new Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly F-16 fighter jets. "The training of 12 Ukrainian pilots is simply not enough," they believe.

At the same time, the congressmen urge the Biden administration to transfer additional air defense assets to Ukraine. According to them, aid to Ukraine comes "in insufficient quantities and not in a timely manner." This aggravates the already difficult situation on the battlefield.