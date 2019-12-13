3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Politico: Congressmen urge Pentagon to allow Ukraine to use U.S. weapons for strikes against Russia
A group of American congressmen demands from the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to allow Ukraine to use US weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. This was reported by the newspaper Politico with reference to the letter of lawmakers, informs TASS.
According to BELTA, the letter calls on US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to allow Ukraine "under certain circumstances" to use weapons provided by Washington to strike strategic targets on Russian territory.
According to the congressmen, it is necessary for the Biden administration to give the Ukrainian military leadership "the ability to conduct a full range of operations." The letter was authored by Republican Mike Turner, Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes and Virginia Democrat Gerald Connolly.
The lawmakers are also convinced that the U.S. administration should ensure that new Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly F-16 fighter jets. "The training of 12 Ukrainian pilots is simply not enough," they believe.
At the same time, the congressmen urge the Biden administration to transfer additional air defense assets to Ukraine. According to them, aid to Ukraine comes "in insufficient quantities and not in a timely manner." This aggravates the already difficult situation on the battlefield.
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kiev had asked the US administration to identify the targets of the Ukrainian air defense system.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All