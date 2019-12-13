PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Politico: US authorizes Ukraine to hit Russian targets across border

The US authorities have authorized the use of US weapons supplied to Kiev to strike any Russian targets on Russian territory attacking the Ukrainian side across the border. This is reported by the publication Politico, citing a statement by National Security Advisor Sullivan. We are talking about attacks using artillery and other ground-based systems at "any point where Russian forces cross the border from the Russian side to the Ukrainian side."

Initially, Washington's authorization only applied to regions bordering the Kharkov Region.

