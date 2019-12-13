3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israeli police use water cannons to disperse anti-government rally
The water cannons and cavalry were used by police in Tel Aviv to disperse an anti-government rally in the city. This happened after the end of a demonstration agreed with the authorities, as the protesters headed toward the city's central highway. They intended to block traffic on the highway. The dispersal was accompanied by clashes with law enforcers. There are detainees.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All