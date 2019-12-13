EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israeli police use water cannons to disperse anti-government rally

The water cannons and cavalry were used by police in Tel Aviv to disperse an anti-government rally in the city. This happened after the end of a demonstration agreed with the authorities, as the protesters headed toward the city's central highway. They intended to block traffic on the highway. The dispersal was accompanied by clashes with law enforcers. There are detainees.

