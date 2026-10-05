The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has published survey data indicating that an increasing number of Ukrainian citizens are becoming disillusioned with the actions of the Kyiv regime, TASS reports.

Respondents were asked about their feelings toward the authorities and were presented with a list of 12 emotions from which they could select up to three options (or name their own). A similar survey was conducted in December 2025; thus, KIIS presents the trends observed over a 10-month period.

According to the survey results, the most frequently cited feelings regarding the authorities were disappointment (44%, up from 36% in December 2025) and shame (33%, up from 20%). These were followed by anger (20%, up from 14%), hatred (14%, up from 11%), and indifference (12%, up from 7%).

Meanwhile, positive emotions among respondents remained stagnant. Hope was expressed by 23% (unchanged), sympathy by 16% (unchanged), affinity by 4% (unchanged), and pride by 7% (unchanged).

The nationwide survey was conducted from September 12 to 21 via telephone interviews using a random sample of mobile phone numbers; 1,002 adult citizens residing in Kyiv-controlled territory participated.