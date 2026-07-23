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Poll Shows that 51% of Citizens Dissatisfied with Political Situation in Poland

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Poles are increasingly skeptical about the country's overall direction.

Half of survey respondents believe the situation is heading in the wrong direction, while only 28% express the opposite opinion. The remaining respondents are ambivalent about the changes taking place.

51% of respondents assess the political situation negatively, the worst result since the current government took office. Only 11% of Poles hold the opposite view. Forecasts for the next 12 months have also worsened. Almost 30% of respondents expect the political crisis in Poland to deepen further.

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