Poll Shows that 51% of Citizens Dissatisfied with Political Situation in Poland

Poles are increasingly skeptical about the country's overall direction.

Half of survey respondents believe the situation is heading in the wrong direction, while only 28% express the opposite opinion. The remaining respondents are ambivalent about the changes taking place.

51% of respondents assess the political situation negatively, the worst result since the current government took office. Only 11% of Poles hold the opposite view. Forecasts for the next 12 months have also worsened. Almost 30% of respondents expect the political crisis in Poland to deepen further.